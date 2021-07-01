Matric Exams in Odisha to be held Offline from July 30; Check Details

TNI Bureau: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on Thursday announced that the annual Matriculation examinations will begin from July 30, 2021 and end on August 5, 2021.

The Government of Odisha has exempted the examination fees for students who are set to appear for the Class 10 exams in offline mode.

The Class 10 students who have been dissatisfied with the marks scored to them under new marking criteria after cancellation of 2021 board exams can fill up forms between July 5-14, 2021.