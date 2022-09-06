India, Bangladesh sign 7 MoUs during Modi-Hasina Meet

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina signed seven Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on Tuesday in New Delhi’s Hyderabad House on issues ranging from water sharing to railways, space, science, and the judiciary.

After the signing of the MoUs, top officials from both countries exchanged agreements in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Prior to the signing of the MoUs, PM Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart held delegation-level talks.

Both leaders also spoke about counterterrorism. “We also emphasized cooperation against terrorism and fundamentalism today.” To keep the spirit of 1971 alive, we must also face such forces together, who seek to undermine our mutual trust,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed gratitude Prime Minister Modi and India for their generosity. She also applauded India on its 75th year of independence. Bangladesh’s prime minister praised Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a bigger and more powerful India-Bangladesh relationship.

Key developments of Modi-Hasina meet:

1.The MoU was signed to finalize an interim bilateral agreement on water sharing of the Kushiyara river.

2. An MoU on scientific cooperation was signed between India’s Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Bangladesh’s Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR).

3. An agreement was signed between the National Judicial Academy in Bhopal and the Supreme Court of Bangladesh to promote capacity building.

4. The Union Ministry of Railways signed an agreement with Bangladesh Railways under which India will train Bangladesh Railways personnel in Indian Railways training institutes.

5. Another Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the two departments, under which they will collaborate to provide IT solutions to Bangladesh Railways.

6. Bangladesh Television and Prasar Bharati signed an MoU to promote cooperation in space technology as well as scientific and research collaboration.

7. An MoU was signed between the National Judicial Academy, Bhopal and the Bangladesh Supreme Court to promote capacity building.