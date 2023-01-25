List of Gifts KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty received at their Wedding

TNI Bureau: Bollywood Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul got married in a grand and intimate ceremony in Khandala on January 23rd. They exchanged vows in front of their family and close friends. Since their wedding, the newlywed couple has received numerous pricey gifts from family members, acquaintances, and relatives.

List of pricey gift items:

According to multiple media reports, Athiya‘s father, actor Suniel Shetty, gifted her a luxurious apartment in Mumbai worth Rs 50 million. Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty’s best friend, actor Salman Khan, gifted Athiya her Audi worth Rs 16.4 crore.

Actor Jackie Shroff gave Athiya a Chopard watch worth Rs. 30 lakhs. Alongside, Arjun Kapoor gave her a diamond bracelet worth Rs 1.5 lakh.

In addition to Bollywood celebrities, several cricketers also gifted expensive items to the newlyweds. Virat Kohli reportedly gifted Rahul with a BMW car worth Rs 2.17 crore, while MS Dhoni gifted Rahul with a Kawasaki Ninja motorbike worth Rs 80,00,000.

Atiyah and Rahul dated for several years before tying the knot. Almost a year ago, they made their relationship official. They often share adorable pictures of each other on social media.

Atiya made her acting debut in 2015 with the action her romantic film ‘Hero’ starring alongside Sooraj Pancholi. Directed by Nikhil Advani, the production is based on 1983 blockbuster film of the same name by director Advani and co-producer Subhasgay. She is poised to play the lead role in Hope Solo, a biopic of soccer player Afshan Asik.