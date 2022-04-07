Insight Bureau: On this World Health Day, take a pledge to help those in need and ensure that people from all the communities irrespective of their caste, gender, religion, financial status, will receive all the basic health services according to their requirement without going through any financial hardship.

‘Health is Wealth’ is one of the most common proverbs that reminds us that being healthy is considered as being real wealth. “Healthy citizens are the greatest asset any country can have.” – This quote from Sir Winston Churchill said us to take care of ourselves.

World Health Organization is celebrating its 72th anniversary and has declared 7 April as World Health Day across the globe. The theme for this year World Health Day is “Our Planet, Our Health.”

World Health Day, a global health awareness day celebrated every year on 7 April and each year draws attention to a specific health topic of concern to people all over the world and this time, it is “Our Planet, Our Health“.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tweeted in the Eve of World Health Day that the government’s focus is on good quality and affordable healthcare.

Pledge on World Health Day

➡️ Let us pledge to save the planet from Plastic and plant more trees

➡️ Undergo regular body screenings to prevent diseases and to reduce the need for medical treatment or surgeries ➡️ Get fully vaccinated ➡️ Boost your immunity

➡️ Sleep for 6-8 hours a day is important it keeps us healthy and disease free

➡️ Eat healthy meal s on time and begin the day with protein

➡️ Exercise for at least a hour daily to stay fit and healthy and practice taking the stairs

➡️ Drink 8-10 glasses of water everyday. Water flush out the toxins present in your body and thus revitalizes your cells

➡️ Meditation is foremost for better mental health. Try to stay stress free as it causes various health problems such as depression, insomnia and heart diseases

➡️ Enact the habit of washing hands regularly as germs can easily get transported from hands to the mouth

➡️ Quit smoking while limiting the intake of alcohol as these habits leads to various diseases especially heart disease

On the occasion of World Health Day, we should express gratitude to all doctors, nurses & healthcare workers who are working tirelessly to keep us and our communities safe. It is the need of the hour to support them and take a minute out to thank them for their services.