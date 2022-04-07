Pledge on World Health Day
World Health Day, a global health awareness day celebrated every year on 7 April and each year draws attention to a specific health topic of concern to people all over the world and this time, it is "Our Planet, Our Health".
Insight Bureau: On this World Health Day, take a pledge to help those in need and ensure that people from all the communities irrespective of their caste, gender, religion, financial status, will receive all the basic health services according to their requirement without going through any financial hardship.
‘Health is Wealth’ is one of the most common proverbs that reminds us that being healthy is considered as being real wealth. “Healthy citizens are the greatest asset any country can have.” – This quote from Sir Winston Churchill said us to take care of ourselves.
World Health Organization is celebrating its 72th anniversary and has declared 7 April as World Health Day across the globe. The theme for this year World Health Day is “Our Planet, Our Health.”
World Health Day, a global health awareness day celebrated every year on 7 April and each year draws attention to a specific health topic of concern to people all over the world and this time, it is “Our Planet, Our Health“.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tweeted in the Eve of World Health Day that the government’s focus is on good quality and affordable healthcare.
Pledge on World Health Day
On the occasion of World Health Day, we should express gratitude to all doctors, nurses & healthcare workers who are working tirelessly to keep us and our communities safe. It is the need of the hour to support them and take a minute out to thank them for their services.
आरोग्यं परमं भाग्यं स्वास्थ्यं सर्वार्थसाधनम्॥
Greetings on World Health Day. May everyone be blessed with good health and wellness. Today is also a day to express gratitude to all those associated with the health sector. It is their hardwork that has kept our planet protected.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2022
Comments are closed.