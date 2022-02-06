About 4,000 Mobile Towers to be installed in Odisha soon: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Insight Bureau: Union Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said the Government of India would install about 4,000 mobile towers in several places across Odisha very soon for the development of telecom sectors in the State.

Addressing a press conference in Bhubaneswar, Vaishnaw said as nearly 6,000 villages in Odisha remain out of mobile connectivity due to lack of mobile towers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved installation of 3,933 new mobile towers for Odisha which will be carried out with an investment of Rs 3200 crore.

He further stated that Odisha will see remarkable progress in the Railway sector in north, south, east, west and central regions before the general elections 2024.

Vaishnaw said that Rs 9,734 crore rail budget allocation in the Union Budget 2022-23 for development of railways in Odisha is purely the Central Government’s allocation and there is no share of the State Government in it.

Further, the Union Minister said that PM Modi has instructed to develop 4G and 5G technology in India. While 4G technology has already been developed, the 5G technology will be developed soon.