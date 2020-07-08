Legendary Actor ‘Soorma Bhopali’ Jagdeep dies at 81

TNI Bureau: The year 2020 claimed yet another Bollywood veteran. Legendary Actor Jagdeep (Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri) passed away at the age of 81. He was fighting cancer for a long time.

He is survived by his children Hussain Jafri, Shakira Shafie, Jaaved Jaaferi, Naved Jafri, Muskaan Jafri. He had three wives – Naseem Begum, Sughra Begum and Nazima.

Popularly known as ‘Soorma Bhopali’ in ‘Sholay’, Jagdeep had acted in more than 400 films. He had established himself as a Comedian.

He started his film career as a Child Artist in 1951 in the movie ‘Afsana’. There was no looking back after that. Some of his popular films included Sholay (1975), Agent Vinod (1977), Qurbani (1980), Purana Mandir (1984), Shahenshah (1988), Andaz Apna Apna (1994), China Gate (1998), Bombay To Goa (2007) and Gali Gali Chor Hai (2012).