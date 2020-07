TNI Bureau: Delhi has tested 22,028 samples today (9,461 RTPCR & 12,567 Rapid Antigen tests) out of which 2033 tested positive for COVID-19.

Number of positive cases in Delhi has now gone up to 1,04,864. With 78,199 recoveries (3,982 today), the active cases in Delhi now stand at 23,452.

48 new COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Delhi today, taking the fatality count to 3,213.