Mumbai Police welcomes Lord Ganesh as Officer

Insight Bureau: The Ville Parle Police Station in Mumbai welcomed an idol of Lord Ganesha clad in police uniform for Ganeshotsav. The 10-day Ganeshotsav started on Wednesday (Ganesh Chaturthi) after two years of the Covid 19 restrictions.

A senior official of the Ville Parle Police station said that the “Police Bappa” concept is to spread awareness related to crime, traffic rules & particularly and cyber fraud.

Ganeshotsav is one of the most auspicious festivals that is celebrated for 10 days all over Maharashtra. It has begun on August 31.

Notably, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, various state and central cabinet ministers and other prominent leaders welcomed Lord Ganesha in the state with enthusiasm.