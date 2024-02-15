TNI Morning News Headlines – February 15, 2024

➡️ED raids houses of Bhandaripokhari BJD MLA Prafulla Samal in Bhubaneswar and Bhadrak in connection with a land scam.
➡️Odisha Vigilance raids house of Regional Transport Officer (RTO) of Boudh district, Basanta Kumar Mohapatra for amassing disproportionate assets. Raids underway.
➡️Landmine explodes in Nilakumpha forest in Boudh district; many SOG jawans injured.
➡️Lucknow-based research institute to help in flower cultivation for Puri.
➡️Khandagiri Magha Mela in Bhubaneswar to begin tomorrow.
➡️CBSE Board exams for Class 10 and 12 begins from today. 60,000 students from Odisha to appear.
➡️Railways Minister and BJP candidate Ashwini Vaishnaw files his nomination papers for Rajya Sabha election at the Odisha Assembly.
➡️PM Modi meets Indian diaspora in Qatar.
➡️Supreme Court holds Electoral Bonds scheme is violative of Article 19(1)(a) and unconstitutional.
➡️Haldwani violence: Curfew relaxed in epicentre Banbhoolpura after 7 days.
➡️Rupee rises 3 paise to 82.99 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Sensex rises 148.28 points to 71,971.11 points in early trade; Nifty climbs 44 points to 21,884.05 points.
➡️Indian stocks extend gains on firm overseas cues.
➡️India vs England 3rd Test, Rajkot | India win the toss and opt to bat first. Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel receive maiden Test cap.
➡️Indian-origin family found dead with gunshot wounds in California apartment.
➡️Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X. Musk has announced that SpaceX has moved its state of incorporation to Texas from Delaware.
➡️Japan loses third largest economy tag to Germany.
