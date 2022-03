Akhilesh Yadav resigns from Lok Sabha, retains Assembly Seat

Insight Bureau: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday submitted his resignation from the Azamgarh parliamentary constituency to Lok Sabha Speaker.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

He had won the Karhal assembly seat in the recently-held assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh will retain that seat and focus on Uttar Pradesh more. His party had improved its tally in Uttar Pradesh Assembly from 47 (2017) to 111 (2022).

Apart from him, Samajwadi Party (SP) has four other members in the Lok Sabha, including his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.