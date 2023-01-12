Koraput Coffee shines at World of Coffee Expo in Dubai

Bhubaneswar: After making a mark in the Indian market, the Koraput Coffee has now gone local to global as it was seen at the World of Coffee Expo in Dubai.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Managing Director (MD) of Tribal Development Co-operative. Corporation of Odisha Ltd., (TDCCOL) Mansi Nimbhal shared the photos of Koraput Coffee taking part in the Coffee exposure.

The prestigious World of Coffee – Dubai event is being held at Dubai Trade Centre from January to January 13, 2023.

Koraput Coffee is the proud production of TDCCOL.

As the Koraput Coffee is gradually gaining popularity across the globe for its distinct flavor and organic properties, the Odisha government has initiated efforts to get the GI tag for this.