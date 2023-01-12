HWC 2023: Korean Photo Journalist falls into Open Drain in Bhubaneswar

While crores of rupees are being spent on the complete makeover of Bhubaneswar ahead of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, the Civic authorities failed yet again as a South Korean photo journalist got injured after falling into an open drain in the capital city on Wednesday.

According to reports, the Korean photojournalist, who is now in Bhubaneswar to cover the Hockey World Cup, fell into an open drain while having tea at a roadside stall in the Dumduma area.

The photojournalist was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment after the incident. It is worth noting that the Odisha Government, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), and other government agencies went to great lengths to give Bhubaneswar a completely different and new look ahead of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup.