Know Who Won The Postal Ballot Race in 2019

TNI Bureau: Undoubtedly in 2024 election, a tough battle is being fought by the political parties in Odisha mostly between the state ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Both the parties are not leaving any stones unturned to target each other apart from taking all possible efforts to win the hearts of the voters. Amid such scenario let’s see who won the postal ballot race in 2019.

Below is the list of all the 147 assembly constituencies of Odisha and the candidates who got the top three positions in 2019. However, if the postal ballots are taken into consideration, the candidates of the saffron party were ahead of others.

Even the heavyweight leaders of BJD including party president Naveen Patnaik and Pranab Prakash Das, Debiprasad Mishra and others have lost the postal ballot battle in 2019.

Padampur:

• Bijaya Ranjan Singh Bariha of BJD got 301 Postal Ballots

• Pradip Purohit of BJP got 578 Postal Ballots

• Satya Bhusan Sahu of Congress got 144 Postal Ballots

Bijepur:

• NAVEEN PATNAIK of BJD got 438 Postal Ballots

• SANAT KUMAR GARTIA of BJP got 394 Postal Ballots

• RIPUNATH SETH of Congress got 95 Postal Ballots

Bargarh: #TNI



• DEBESH ACHARYA of BJD got 356 Postal Ballots

• ASHWINI KUMAR SARANGI of BJP got 392 Postal Ballots

• NIPON KUMAR DASH of Congress got 61 Postal Ballots

Attabira:

• SNEHANGINI CHHURIA of BJD got 330 Postal Ballots

• MILAN SETH of BJP got 473 Postal Ballots

• NIHAR RANJAN MAHANAND of Congress got 100 Postal Ballots

Bhatli:

• SUSANTA SINGH of BJD got 281 Postal Ballots

• Irasis Acharya of BJP got 379 Postal Ballots

• Saroj Kumar Mahapatra of Congress got 37 Postal Ballots

Brajarajnagar:

• Kishore Kumar Mohanty of BJD got 320 Postal Ballots

• RADHARANI PANDA of BJP got 365 Postal Ballots

• Ramesh Tripathi of CPI got 71 Postal Ballots

Jharsuguda:

• Naba Kisore Das of BJD got 364 Postal Ballots

• Dinesh Kumar Jain of BJP got 234 Postal Ballots

• Mahendra Naik of Congress got 128 Postal Ballots

Talsara:

• BHABANI SHANKAR BHOI of BJP got 206 Postal Ballots

• STEPHEN WILSON SORENG of BJD got 43 Postal Ballots

• PRAFULLA MAJHI of Congress got 107 Postal Ballots

Sundargarh:

• KUSUM TETE of BJD got 265 Postal Ballots

• JOGESH KUMAR SINGH of BJP got 160 Postal Ballots

• AMITA BISWAL of Congress got 43 Postal Ballots

Biramitrapur:

• Shankar Oram of BJD got 104 Postal Ballots

• Makhlu Ekka of BJP got 45 Postal Ballots

• Rohit Joseph Tirkey of Congress got 75 Postal Ballots

Raghunathpali: #Insight



• Subrat Tarai of BJD got 177 Postal Ballots

• Jagabandhu Behera of BJP got 237 Postal Ballots

• Prasanta Kumar Sethi of Congress got 76 Postal Ballots

Rourkela:

• Sarada Prasad Nayak of BJD got 172 Postal Ballots

• Nihar Ray of BJP got 142 Postal Ballots

• Biren Senapaty of Congress got 33 Postal Ballots

Rajgangapur:

• C S RAAZEN EKKA of Congress got 65 Postal Ballots

• MANGALA KISAN of BJD got 86 Postal Ballots

• NARASINGHA MINZ of BJP got 108 Postal Ballots

Bonai:

• LAXMAN MUNDA of Congress got 44 Postal Ballots

• RANJIT KISHAN of BJD got 43 Postal Ballots

• ANIL KUMAR BARLA of BJP got 108 Postal Ballots

Kuchinda:

• Kishore Chandra Naik of BJD got 161 Postal Ballots

• ABI NARAYAN NAIK of BJP got 553 Postal Ballots

• SOVARAM PADHAN of Congress got 99 Postal Ballots

Rengali:

• NAURI NAYAK of BJP got 255 Postal Ballots

• REENA TANTY of BJD got 139 Postal Ballots

• BALAKRUSHNA ROHIDAS of Congress got 23 Postal Ballots

Sambalpur:

• JAYA NARAYAN MISHRA of BJP got 140 Postal Ballots

• DR. RASESWARI PANIGRAHI of BJD got 158 Postal Ballots

• DR. ASWINI KUMAR PUJAHARI of Congress got 42 Postal Ballots

Rairakhol:

• Rohit Pujari of BJD got 97 Postal Ballots

• ASSAF ALI KHA of Congress got 140 Postal

• Debendra Mohapatra of BJP got 190 Postal Ballots

Deogarh

• Subash Chandra Panigrahi of BJP got 300 Postal Ballots

• Romancha Ranjan Biswal of BJD got 72 Postal Ballots

• Uma Shankar Sahu of Congress got 59 Postal Ballots

Telkoi:

• PREMANANDA NAYAK of BJD got 92 Postal Ballots

• DHANURJAYA SIDU of BJP got 224 Postal Ballots

• PRASHANT KUMAR DALEI of Congress got 37 Postal Ballots

Ghasipura:

• Badri Narayan Patra of BJD got 218 Postal Ballots

• Niranjan Patnaik of Congress got 125 Postal Ballots

• Prithviraj Kuanr of BJP got 116 Postal Ballots

Anandapur:

• Bhagirathi Sethy of BJD got 197 Postal Ballots

• Jayadev Jena of Congress got 161 Postal Ballots

• Alok Kumar Sethy of BJP got 156 Postal Ballots

Patna:

• Jagannath Naik of BJD got 129 Postal Ballots

• Bhabani Sankar Nayak of BJP got 342 Postal Ballots

• Binod Bihari Nai of Congress got 29 Postal Ballots

Keonjhar:

• Mohan Charan Majhi of BJD got 242 Postal Ballots

• Madhaba Sardar of BJP got 79 Postal Ballots

• Bidyadhar Dehury of Congress got 22 Postal Ballots

Champua:

• Minakshi Mahanta of BJD got 142 Postal Ballots

• Murali Manohar Sharma of BJP got 172 Postal Ballots

• Jadumani Barik of Congress got 25 Postal Ballots

Jashipur: #TNI



• GANESH RAM SING KHUNTIA of BJP got 375 Postal Ballots

• GOLAKBIHARI NAYAK of BJD got 122 Postal Ballots

• HAMBHU NATH NAIK of SUCI(C) got 143 Postal Ballots

Saraskana:

• Dr. BUDHAN MURMU of BJP got 316 Postal Ballots

• AMAR SINGH TUDU of BJD got 71 Postal Ballots

• MAHESH CHANDRA HEMBRAM of JMM got 46 Postal Ballots

Rairangpur:

• NABA CHARAN MAJHI of BJP got 380 Postal Ballots

• BASANTI MARNDI of BJD got 114 Postal Ballots

• RAM CHANDRA MURMU of JMM got 56 Postal Ballots

Bangriposi:

• SUDAM MARNDI of BJD got 154 Postal Ballots

• SUGDA MURMU of BJP got 272 Postal Ballots

• FAGU HANSDAH of JMM got 56 Postal Ballots

Karanjia:

• BASANTI HEMBRAM of BJD got 34 Postal Ballots

• PADMA CHARAN HAIBURU of BJP got 124 Postal Ballots

• SUDAM CHARAN NAIK of Congress got 3 Postal Ballots

Udala:

• BHASKAR MADHEI of BJP got 529 Postal Ballots

• SRINATH SOREN of BJD got 166 Postal Ballots

• BENUDHAR MOHAPATRA of Congress got 3 Postal Ballots

Badasahi:

• SANATAN BIJULI of BJP got 424 Postal Ballots

• BRUNDABAN DAS of BJD got 108 Postal Ballots

• DEVYANI BEHERA of Congress got 30 Postal Ballots

Baripada:

• PRAKASH SOREN of BJP got 529 Postal Ballots

• SAROJINI HEMBRAM of BJD got 178 Postal Ballots

• DASARATHA SINGH of Congress got 43 Postal Ballots

Morada:

• RAJKISHORE DAS of BJD got 186 Postal Ballots

• DR. KRUSHNA CHANDRA MAHAPATRA of BJP got 428 Postal Ballots

• PRAVASH KAR MOHAPATRA of Congress got 33 Postal Ballots

Jaleswar:

• ASWINI KUMAR PATRA of BJD got 176 Postal Ballots

• JAYNARAYAN MOHANTY of BJP got 265Postal Ballots

• SUDARSAN DAS of Congress got 87 Postal Ballots

Bhograi:

• ANANTA DAS of BJD got 115 Postal Ballots

• SATYA SHIBA DAS of BJP got 178 Postal Ballots

• ANSHUMAN MOHANTY of Congress got 92 Postal Ballots

Basta:

• NITYANANDA SAHOO of BJD got 209 Postal Ballots

• BIJAN NAYAK of Congress got 310 Postal Ballots

• RAGHUNATH MOHANTY of BJP got 285 Postal Ballots

Balasore:

• MADAN MOHAN DUTTA of BJP got 205 Postal Ballots

• JIBAN PRADIP DASH of BJD got 105 Postal Ballots

• MANAS RANJAN DAS PATTANAIK of Congress got 16 Postal Ballots

Remuna:

• SUDHANSU SEKHAR PARIDA of BJD got 139 Postal Ballots

• GOBINDA CHANDRA DAS of BJP got 292 Postal Ballots

• PRATAP KUMAR SETHI of Congress got 21 Postal Ballots

Soro:

• PARSHU RAM DHADA of BJD got 189 Postal Ballots

• RAKESH KUMAR MALIK of BJP got 317 Postal Ballots

• SURENDRA PRASAD PRAMANIK of Congress got 192 Postal Ballots

Simulia: #Insight



• JYOTI PRAKASH PANIGRAHI of BJD got 250 Postal Ballots

• PADMALOCHAN PANDA of BJP got 271 Postal Ballots

• ANANTA PRASAD SETHI of Congress got 13 Postal Ballots

Bhandaripokhari:

• PRAFULLA SAMAL of BJD got 301 Postal Ballots

• NIRANJAN PATNAIK of Congress got 265 Postal Ballots

• BADRI NARAYAN DHAL of BJP got 285 Postal Ballots

Bhadrak:

• SANJIB KUMAR MALLICK of BJD got 214 Postal Ballots

• DR. PRADIP NAYAK of BJP got 256 Postal Ballots

• NALINI KANTA MOHANTY of Congress got 45 Postal Ballots

Basudevpur:

• BISHNUBRATA ROUTRAY of BJD got 300 Postal Ballots

• ASHOK KUMAR DAS of Congress got 280 Postal Ballots

• MADHABANANDA MALLICK of BJP got 268 Postal Ballots

Dhamnagar:

• BISHNU CHARAN SETHI of BJP got 514 Postal Ballots

• RAJENDRA KUMAR DAS of BJD got 279 Postal Ballots

• BIDYADHAR JENA of Congress got 29 Postal Ballots

Chandabali:

• YOMAKESH RAY of BJD got 135 Postal Ballots

• MANMOHAN SAMAL of BJP got 257 Postal Ballots

• DIGAMBAR DAS of Congress got 69 Postal Ballots

Binjharpur:

• Pramila Mallik of BJD got 345 Postal Ballots

• Babita Mallick of BJP got 419 Postal Ballots

• Manoranjan Das of Congress got 23 Postal Ballots

Bari:

• SUNANDA DAS of BJD got 249 Postal Ballots

• BISWARANJAN MALLICK of BJP got 549 Postal Ballots

• UMESH CHANDRA JENA of Congress got 39 Postal Ballots

Barchana:

• MAR PRASAD SATPATHY of BJD got 265 Postal Ballots

• AMAR KUMAR NAYAK of BJP got 408 Postal Ballots

• AJAY KUMAR SAMAL of Congress got 48 Postal Ballots

Dharmasala:

• PRANAB KUMAR BALABANTARAY of BJD got 508 Postal Ballots

• RAMESH CHANDRA PARIDA of BJP got 313 Postal Ballots

• SMRUTI REKHA PAHI of Congress got 57 Postal Ballots

Jajpur:

• Pranab Prakash Das of BJD got 481 Postal Ballots

• Goutam Ray of BJP got 589 Postal Ballots

• Santosh Kumar Nanda of Congress got 28 Postal Ballots

Korei:

• ASHOK KUMAR BAL of BJD got 313 Postal Ballots

• BISWAJEET NAYAK of BJP got 417 Postal Ballots

• BANDITA PARIDA of Congress got 121 Postal Ballots

Sukinda:

• PRITIRANJAN GHARAI of BJD got 285 Postal Ballots

• PRADEEP BAL SAMANTA of BJP got 421 Postal Ballots

• SARAT ROUT of Congress got 109 Postal Ballots

Dhenkanal:

• Sudhir Kumar Samal of BJD got 325 Postal Ballots

• Krushna Chandra Patra of BJP got 596 Postal Ballots

• Nabin Nanda of Congress got 138 Postal Ballots

Hindol: #TNI



• Simarani Nayak of BJD got 224 Postal Ballots

• Ashok Kumar Nayak of BJP got 644 Postal Ballots

• Trinath Behera of Congress got 50 Postal Ballots

Kamakhyanagar:

• Prafulla Kumar Mallik of BJD got 404 Postal Ballots

• Satrughan Jena of BJP got 659 Postal Ballots

• Bhabani Sankar of Congress got 60 Postal Ballots

Parjanga:

• Nrusingha Charan Sahu of BJD got 346 Postal Ballots

• Bibhuti Bhusan Pradhan BJP got 512 Postal Ballots

• Jasaswini Rout of Congress got 22 Postal Ballots

Pallahara:

• MUKESH KUMAR PAL of BJD got 58 Postal Ballots

• ASHOK MOHANTY of BJP got 128 Postal Ballots

• SUBRAT GARNAYAK of Congress got 19 Postal Ballots

Talcher:

• BRAJAKISHORE PRADHAN of BJD got 337 Postal Ballots

• KALANDI CHARAN SAMAL of BJP got 243 Postal Ballots

• SURESH CHANDRA BEHERA of Congress got 19 Postal Ballots

Angul:

• Rajanikant Singh of BJD got 69 Postal Ballots

• Pratap Chandra Pradhan of BJP got 165 Postal Ballots

• Biplab Kumar Jena of Congress got 52 Postal Ballots

Chhendipada:

• Susanta Kumar Behera of BJD got 32 Postal Ballots

• Agasti Behera of BJP got 81 Postal Ballots

• Sashmita Behera of Congress got 14 Postal Ballots

Athamallik:

• RAMESH CHANDRA SAI of BJD got 124 Postal Ballots

• BHAGIRATHI PRADHAN of BJP got 75 Postal Ballots

• BIJAYANANDA CHAULIA of Congress got 37 Postal Ballots

Birmaharajpur:

• PADMANABHA BEHERA of BJD got 156 Postal Ballots

• RAGHUNATH JAGADALA of BJP got 225 Postal Ballots

• BINOD PATRA of Congress got 86 Postal Ballots

Sonepur:

• Niranjan Pujari of BJD got 213 Postal Ballots

• Ashok Kumar Pujari of BJP got 368 Postal Ballots

• Chittaranjan Mishra of Congress got 53 Postal Ballots

Loisingha:

• Mukesh Mahaling of BJP got 215 Postal Ballots

• PRADEEP KUMAR BEHERA of BJD got 30 Postal Ballots

• NABA KISHOR NAIK of Congress got 38 Postal Ballots

Patnagarh:

• SAROJ KUMAR MEHER of BJD got 65 Postal Ballots

• KANAK VARDHAN SINGH of BJP got 124 Postal Ballots

• RAMESH KUMAR PUROHIT of Congress got 14 Postal Ballots

Bolangir:

• NARASINGHA MISHRA of Congress got 137 Postal Ballots

• ARKESH NARAYAN SINGH of BJD got 78 Postal Ballots

• ANANTA KUMAR DASH of BJP got 85 Postal Ballots

Titlagarh:

• TUKUNI SAHU of BJD got 112 Postal Ballots

• SURENDRA SING BHOI of Congress got 62 Postal Ballots

• ASHOK DORA of BJP got 135 Postal Ballots

Kantabanji:

• SANTOSH SINGH SALUJA of Congress got 57 Postal Ballots

• LAXMAN BAG of BJP got 73 Postal Ballots

• AJAYA KUMAR DAS of BJD got 22 Postal Ballots

Nuapada: #Insight



• RAJENDRA DHOLAKIA of BJD got 337 Postal Ballots

• Ghasi Ram Majhi of Congress got 185 Postal Ballots

• Home Singh of BJP got 144 Postal Ballots

Khariar:

• Adhiraj Mohan Panigrahi of Congress got 537 Postal Ballots

• Lambodar Nial of BJD got 262 Postal Ballots

• RITARANI BAGARTT of BJP got 351 Postal Ballots

Umarkote:

• NITYANANDA GOND of BJP got 232 Postal Ballots

• SUBASH GOND of BJD got 73 Postal Ballots

• JASODA GOND of Congress got 36 Postal Ballots

Jharigam:

• PRAKASH CHANDRA MAJHI of BJD got 162 Postal Ballots

• ULDHAR MAJHI of Congress got 67 Postal Ballots

• PARSURAM MAJHI of BJP got 104 Postal Ballots

Nabarangpur:

• SADASIVA PRADHANI of BJD got 64 Postal Ballots

• GOURI SHANKAR MAJHI of BJP got 265 Postal Ballots

• SADAN NAYAK of Congress got 64 Postal Ballots

Dabugam:

• MANOHAR RANDHARI of BJD got 64 Postal Ballots

• BHUJABAL MAJHI of Congress got 93 Postal Ballots

• PADMAN NAYAK of BJP got 59 Postal Ballots

Lanjigarh:

• PRADIP KUMAR DISHARI of BJD got 50 Postal Ballots

• SIBAJI MAJHI of Congress got 90 Postal Ballots

• RAMESH CHANDRA MAJHI of BJP got 116 Postal Ballots

Junagarh:

• DIBYA SHANKAR MISHRA of BJD got 265 Postal Ballots

• MANOJ KUMAR MEHER of BJP got 454 Postal Ballots

• ANIL KUMAR SINGH DEO of Congress got 119 Postal Ballots

Dharmgarh:

• MOUSADHI BAG of BJD got 240 Postal Ballots

• ANANTA PRATAP DEO of BJP got 337 Postal Ballots

• DIGAMBAR DURIA of Congress got 200 Postal Ballots

Bhawanipatna:

• Dusmanta Naik of BJD got 215 Postal Ballots

• Sagar Charan Das of Congress got 115 Postal Ballots

• Chandra Mani Mahananda of APoI got 2 Postal Ballots

Narla:

• Bhupinder Singh of BJD got 122 Postal Ballots

• Aniruddha Padhan of BJP got 340 Postal Ballots

• Chittaranjan Mandal of Congress got 124 Postal Ballots

Baliguda:

• CHAKRAMANI KANHAR of BJD got 91 Postal Ballots

• SIMAN MALLICK of Congress got 116 Postal Ballots

• KARENDRA MAJHI of BJP got 158 Postal Ballots

G. Udayagiri:

• SALUGA PRADHAN of BJD got 107 Postal Ballots

• SHYAMAGHANA PRADHAN of Congress got 113 Postal Ballots

• ARCHANA PRADHAN of BJP got 267 Postal Ballots

Phulbani:

• Angada Kanhar of BJD got 98 Postal Ballots

• Debanarayan Pradhan of BJP got 276 Postal Ballots

• Kishor Chandra Kanhar of Congress got 59 Postal Ballots

Kantamal:

• Mahidhar Rana of BJD got 114 Postal Ballots

• Kanhai Charan Danga of BJP got 202 Postal Ballots

• Sesha Kumar Meher of Independent got 89 Postal Ballots

Boudh:

• Pradip Kumar Amat of BJD got 179 Postal Ballots

• Susanta Kumar Pradhan of BJP got 253 Postal Ballots

• Abakash Sahoo of CPI got 8 Postal Ballots

Baramba:

• DEBIPRASAD MISHRA of BJD got 81 Postal Ballots

• BIJAYA KUMAR DALABEHERA of BJP got 245 Postal Ballots

• BOBBY MOHANTY of Congress got 18 Postal Ballots

Banki:

• Devi Ranjan Tripathy of BJD got 121 Postal Ballots

• Debasis Patnaik of Congress got 80 Postal Ballots

• SUBHRANSU MOHAN PADHI of BJP got 138 Postal Ballots

Athagarh: #TNI



• RANENDRA PRATAP SWAIN of BJD got 158 Postal Ballots

• BRAJENDRA KUMAR RAY of BJP got 131 Postal Ballots

• UMA BALLAV RATH of Congress got 11 Postal Ballots

Barabati-Cuttack:

• Mohammed Moquim of Congress got 49 Postal Ballots

• Debashish Samantaray of BJD got 50 Postal Ballots

• Samir Dey of BJP got 47 Postal Ballots

Choudwar-Cuttack:

• Souvic Biswal of BJD got 76 Postal Ballots

• Nayan Kishore Mohanty of BJP got 82 Postal Ballots

• Deepak Kumar Barik of Independent candidate got 10 Postal Ballots

Niali:

• Dr. Pramod Kumar Mallick of BJD got 106 Postal Ballots

• Chhabi Malik of BJP got 171 Postal Ballots

• Mamata Bhoi of Congress got 29 Postal Ballots

Cuttack Sadar:

• Chandra Sarathi Behera of BJD got 75 Postal Ballots

• Dilip Kumar Mallick of BJP got 122 Postal Ballots

• Abhishek Mahananda of Congress got 15 Postal Ballots

Salipur:

• PRASANTA BEHERA of BJD got 176 Postal Ballots

• PRAKASH CHANDRA BEHERA of BJP got 183 Postal Ballots

• RABINDRA NATH KAR of Congress got 14 Postal Ballots

Mahanga:

• PRATAP JENA of BJD got 214 Postal Ballots

• SARADA PRASAD PADHAN of BJP got 188 Postal Ballots

• DEBENDRA KUMAR SAHOO of Congress got 15 Postal Ballots

Kendrapara:

• Shashi Bhusan Behera of BJD got 70 Postal Ballots

• Ganeswar Behera of Congress got 148 Postal Ballots

• SUNAKAR BEHERA of BJP got 46 Postal Ballots

Aul:

• Pratap Keshari Deb of BJD got 184 Postal Ballots

• Devendra Sharma of Congress got 87 Postal Ballots

• Dolagobinda Nayak of BJP got 117 Postal Ballots

Rajanagar:

• DHRUBA CHARAN SAHOO of BJD got 82 Postal Ballots

• ANSHUMAN MOHANTY of Congress got 178 Postal Ballots

• ALEKHA KUMAR JENA of BJP got 69 Postal Ballots

Mahakalapada:

• Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak of BJD got 148 Postal Ballots

• BIJAY PRADHAN of BJP got 271 Postal Ballots

• BIBHRANSU SEKHAR LENKA of Congress got 21 Postal Ballots

Paradeep:

• SAMBIT ROUTRAY of BJD got 134 Postal Ballots

• ARINDAM SARKHEL of Congress got 123 Postal Ballots

• SAMPAD CHANDRA SWAIN of BJP got 195 Postal Ballots

Tirtol:

• Bishnu Charan Das of BJD got 193 Postal Ballots

• RAMAKANTA BHOI of BJP got 284 Postal Ballots

• DEBI PRASAD MALLICK of Congress got 123 Postal Ballots

Balikuda-Ersama:

• Raghunandan Das of BJD got 363 Postal Ballots

• Lalatendu Mohapatra of Congress got 183 Postal Ballots

• Damodar Rout of BJP got 313 Postal Ballots

Jagatsinghpur:

• Prasanta Kumar Muduli of BJD got 255 Postal Ballots

• Chiranjib Biswal of Congress got 325 Postal Ballots

• Satyabrata Mohapatra of BJP got 233 Postal Ballots

Kakatpur: #Insight



• TUSHARKANTI BEHERA of BJD got 134 Postal Ballots

• BISWA BHUSHAN DAS of Congress got 50 Postal Ballots

• RABI MALLICK of BJP got 103 Postal Ballots

Nimapara:

• SAMIR RANJAN DASH of BJD got 106 Postal Ballots

• PRAVATI PARIDA of BJP got 151 Postal Ballots

• DILLIP KUMAR NAYAK of Congress got 40 Postal Ballots

Puri:

• Jayanta Kumar Sarang of BJP got 269 Postal Ballots

• Maheswar Mohanty of BJD got 163 Postal Ballots

• Auro Prasad Mishra of Congress got 5 Postal Ballots

Brahmagiri:

• Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra of BJP got 440 Postal Ballots

• Sanjay Kumar Das Burma of BJD got 249 Postal Ballots

• Umakanta Baral of Congress got 13 Postal Ballots

Satyabadi:

• UMAKANTA SAMANTARAY of BJD got 72 Postal Ballots

• OM PRAKASH MISHRA of BJP got 184 Postal Ballots

• PRASAD HARICHANDAN of Congress got 32 Postal Ballots

Pipili:

• PRADEEP MAHARATHY of BJD got 84 Postal Ballots

• ASHRIT PATTANAYAK of BJP got 152 Postal Ballots

• AJIT MANGARAJ of Congress got 21 Postal Ballots

Jayadev:

• Arabinda Dhal of BJD got 52 Postal Ballots

• Naba Kishor Mallick of Independent Candidate got 13 Postal Ballots

• Narendranath Nayak of BJP got 81 Postal Ballots

Bhubaneswar Central (Madhya):

• ANANTA NARAYAN JENA of BJD got 64 Postal Ballots

• JAGANNATH PRADAHAN of BJP got 76 Postal Ballots

• RAJEEB KUMAR PATTANAIK of Congress got 4 Postal Ballots

Bhubaneswar North (Uttar):

• SUSANT KUMAR ROUT of BJD got 37 Postal Ballots

• APARAJITA MOHANTY of BJP got 90 Postal Ballots

• ITISH KUMAR PRADHAN of Congress got 9 Postal Ballots

Ekamra-Bhubaneswar:

• Ashok Chandra Panda of BJD got 79 Postal Ballots

• BABU SINGH of BJP got 58 Postal Ballots

• Rashmi Mohapatra of Congress got 9 Postal Ballots

Jatani:

• Suresh Kumar Rautray of Congress got 54 Postal Ballots

• Bibhuti Bhushan Balabantaray of BJD got 37 Postal Ballots

• Biswaranjan Badajena of BJP got 77 Postal Ballots

Begunia:

• RAJENDRA KUMAR SAHOO of BJD got 83 Postal Ballots

• PRADEEP KUMAR SAHOO of Congress got 58 Postal Ballots

• RHISHAV NANDA of BJP got 157 Postal Ballots

Khurda:

• JYOTIRINDRA NATH MITRA of BJD got 86 Postal Ballots

• KALUCHARAN KHANDEITARAY of BJP got 235 Postal Ballots

• JITENDRA PRADHAN of Congress got 7 Postal Ballots

Chilika:

• PRASANTA KUMAR JAGADEV of BJD got 48 Postal Ballots

• PRITHIVIRAJ HARICHANDAN of BJP got 134 Postal Ballots

• PRADIP KUMAR SWAIN of Congress got 7 Postal Ballots

Ranpur:

• Satyanarayan Pradhan of BJD got 58 Postal Ballots

• Surama Padhy of BJP got 204 Postal Ballots

• Subhashree Panda of Congress got 7 Postal Ballots

Khandapada:

• Soumya Ranjan Patnaik of BJD got 58 Postal Ballots

• Dusmanta Kumar Swain of Independent candidate got 14 Postal Ballots

• Siddharth Sekhar Singh of BJP got 115 Postal Ballots

Daspalla:

• Ramesh Chandra Behera of BJD got 31 Postal Ballots

• Purna Chandra Nayak of BJP got 56 Postal Ballots

• Prashanta Kumar Naik of Congress got 6 Postal Ballots

Nayagarh:

• Aruna Kumar Sahoo of BJD got 44 Postal Ballots

• Irani Ray of BJP got 137 Postal Ballots

• Manoj Kumar Sahoo of Congress got 8 Postal Ballots

Bhanjanagar:

• BIKRAM KESHARI ARUKHA of BJD got 121 Postal Ballots

• PRADYUMNA KUMAR NAYAK of BJP got 230 Postal Ballots

• SANJAY KUMAR TRIPATHY of Congress got 6 Postal Ballots

Polasara:

• SRIKANTA SAHU of BJD got 122 Postal Ballots

• GOKULA NANDA MALLIK of BJP got 322 Postal Ballots

• HARI CHARAN SWAIN of Congress got 7 Postal Ballots

Kabisuryangar:

• LATIKA PRADHAN of BJD got 134 Postal Ballots

• RANJAN POLAI of BJP got 181 Postal Ballots

• BIJAYA KUMAR SAHU of Congress got 12 Postal Ballots

Khalikote:

• SURYAMANI BAIDYA of BJD got 150 Postal Ballots

• BHARATI BEHERA of BJP got 243 Postal Ballots

• BHOKALI SETHI of Congress got 19 Postal Ballots

Chhatrapur: #TNI



• SUBASH CHANDRA BEHERA of BJD got 157 Postal Ballots

• PRASANTA KUMAR KAR of BJP got 322 Postal Ballots

• PRADEEP KUMAR SETHY of CPI got 42 Postal Ballots

Aska:

• MANJULA SWAIN of BJD got 120 Postal Ballots

• DEBARAJ MOHANTY of BJP got 293 Postal Ballots

• MANOJ KUMAR JENA of Congress got 23 Postal Ballots

Surada:

• PURNA CHANDRA SWAIN of BJD got 127 Postal Ballots

• NILAMANI BISOYI of BJP got 172 Postal Ballots

• SANGRAM KESHARI MOHANTY of Congress got 6 Postal Ballots

Sanakhemundi:

• RAMESH CHANDRA JENA of Congress got 159 Postal Ballots

• NANDINI DEVI of BJD got 62 Postal Ballots

• BIJAYA KUMAR SWAIN of BJP got 80 Postal Ballots

Hinjili:

• NAVEEN PATNAIK of BJD got 156 Postal Ballots

• PITAMBAR ACHARYA of BJP got 177 Postal Ballots

• SAMBHU PANIGRAHI of Congress got 13 Postal Ballots

Gopalpur:

• D.PRADEEP KUMAR PANIGRAHY of BJD got 159 Postal Ballots

• BIBHUTI BHUSAN JENA of BJP got 380 Postal Ballots

• S DHARMARAJ REDDY of Congress got 34 Postal Ballots

Berhampur:

• BIKRAM KUMAR PANDA of BJD got 153 Postal Ballots

• KANHU CHARAN PATI of BJP got 129 Postal Ballots

• SIVA SHANKAR DAS of Independent candidate got 11 Postal Ballots

Digapahandi:

• SURJYA NARAYAN PATRO of BJD got 96 Postal Ballots

• PINKY PRADHAN of BJP got 117 Postal Ballots

• PRAFULLA PANDA of Congress got 30 Postal Ballots

Chikiti:

• USHA DEVI of BJD got 105 Postal Ballots

• MANORANJAN DYAN SAMANTARA of BJP got 152 Postal Ballots

• SUBAS RAUT of Congress got 10 Postal Ballots

Mohana:

• Dasarathi Gomango of Congress got 9 Postal Ballots

• Purnabasi Nayak of BJD got 14 Postal Ballots

• Prasanta Kumar Mallik of BJP got 28 Postal Ballots

Paralakhemundi:

• K NARAYANA RAO of BJP got 142 Postal Ballots

• TIRUPATI PANIGRAHI (Independent Candidate) got 50 Postal Ballots

• KALYANI GAJAPATHI of BJD got 34 Postal Ballots

Gunupur:

• Raghunath Gomango of BJD got 74 Postal Ballots

• Purusottam Gomango of Congress got 47 Postal Ballots

• Trinath Gomango of Independent Candidate got 39 Postal

Bissam Cuttack:

• Jagannath Saraka of BJD got 74 Postal Ballots

• Nilamadhaba Hikaka of Congress got 26 Postal Ballots

• Siba Sankar Ulaka of BJP got 59 Postal Ballots

Rayagada:

• MAKARANDA MUDULI (Independent Candidate) got 93 Postal

• LAL BIHARI HIMIRIKA of BJD got 61 Postal Ballots

• KADRAKA APPALASWAMY of Congress got 32 Postal Ballots

Laxmipur:

• PRABHU JANI of BJD got 108 Postal Ballots

• KAILASH CHANDRA KULESIKA of Congress got 120 Postal Ballots

• KUMUDA CHANDRA SAUNTA of BJP got 139 Postal Ballots

Kotpad:

• PADMINI DIAN of BJD got 82 Postal Ballots

• CHANDRA SEKHAR MAJHI of Congress got 158 Postal Ballots

• KHAGESWAR PUJARI of BJP got 174 Postal Ballots

Jeypore:

• TARAPRASAD BAHINIPATI of Congress got 224 Postal Ballots

• RABI NARAYAN NANDA of BJD got 212 Postal Ballots

• GOUTAM SAMANTRAY of BJP got 222 Postal Ballots

Koraput:

• RAGHU RAM PADAL of BJD got 257 Postal Ballots

• KRUSHNA KULDIP of Congress got 196 Postal Ballots

• TRIPURARY GORADA of BJP got 490 Postal Ballots

Pottangi:

• PITAM PADHI of BJD got 264 Postal Ballots

• RAMA CHANDRA KADAM of Congress got 208 Postal Ballots

• RAMA CHANDRA PANGI of BJP got 311 Postal Ballots

Malkangiri:

• ADITYA MADHI of BJP got 339 Postal Ballots

• MALA MADHI of Congress got 148 Postal Ballots

• MUKUNDA SODI of BJD got 123 Postal Ballots

Chitrakonda: #Insight



• PURNA CHANDRA BAKA of BJD got 72 Postal Ballots

• LAXMIPRIYA NAYAK of Congress got 41 Postal Ballots

• PADU MAJHI of BJP got 107 Postal Ballots