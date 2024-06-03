Axis My India Exit Poll for Odisha stuns Poll Pundits

TNI Bureau: The exit poll of Axis My India for Odisha Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections has stunted the poll pundits.

According to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, BJP will get 62 to 80 seats in the 147-member Assembly and the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, is also likely to get 62 to 80 seats while the Congress party is likely to win 5 to 8 seats.

If the India Today-Axis My India exit poll becomes true, then BJP’s vote share will jump to 42% while the BJD’s vote share will fall to the same figure. On the other hand, the Congress would get 12% of the total votes polled.

In 2019, BJD emerged victorious in 112 seats while BJP and Congress got 23 and 9 seats respectively.

The exist polls also has predicted BJP to win 18-20 Lok Sabha seats while the BJD, which has now 12 members, may win only 0-2 seats, it says. Barring Aska (BJD) and Koraput (Congress), Axis My India seems to be in favour of BJP for all other Lok Sabha seats.

Poll pundits are highly surprised and shocked with the exit poll figures predicted by Axis-My India as they believe that these numbers are far from ground reality. BJD too dismissed the numbers and showed the 2019 exit poll prediction by Axis to prove how they terribly went wrong despite predicting 29-43 assembly seats and 15-19 Lok Sabha seats then. Eventually, BJP ended up by winning 23 assembly and 8 Lok Sabha seats.

It is to be noted here that the Twin Elections in Odisha were held in four phases — May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. Votes will be counted on June 4.