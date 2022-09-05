Liz Truss becomes New Prime Minister of UK

TNI Bureau: Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has defeated Rishi Sunak to be the new Prime Minister of Britain.

Liz Truss was named leader of the governing Conservative Party on Monday by defeating her rival former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak by 81,326 votes to 60,399, succeeding Boris Johnson.

The 47-year-old Truss has become the Conservatives’ fourth Mrime Minister since a 2015 election.

She is serving as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs since 2021 and Minister for Women and Equalities since 2019.

