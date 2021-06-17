TNI Morning News Headlines – June 17, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 3631 COVID-19 cases on Thursday which took the tally of patients in the State to 866692, including 45809 active cases and 817359 recovered ones.

➡️ Khordha reports 506 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (438) and Balasore (262).

➡️ Odisha reports 39 new COVID-19 deaths today including 6 from Khordha, 4 each from Cuttack, Jharsuguda, Puri and Sundargarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 3,471.

➡️ A six-year-old girl of Nayagarh who had gone missing on June 12 found dead with severed head in a forest.

➡️ Odisha CM addresses the orientation programme of 786 newly appointed doctors; announces Rs 8500 Cr for health infrastructure.

➡️ Singer Tapu Mishra’s health condition turns critical.

➡️ Locals loot vegetables as truck meets with accident at Palasuni in Bhubaneswar.

India News

➡️ India reports 67,208 new COVID19 cases, 1,03,570 recoveries and 2,330 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,97,00,313 including 8,26,740 active cases, 2,84,91,670 cured cases & 3,81,903 deaths.

➡️ Total of 26,55,19,251 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday, 28,00,458 in last 24 hrs.

➡️ 38,52,38,220 samples have been tested up to June 16 in the country including 19,31,249 samples tested yesterday: IMCR.

➡️ India’s Recovery Rate increases to 95.93%, Active Rate drops to 2.78%.

➡️ After Black, White and Yellow, Green Fungus Case Reported In Madhya Pradesh.

➡️ CBSE and ICSE boards to inform Supreme Court the criteria to be adopted to assess the Std 12 students since the board exams were cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic : Apex Court.

➡️ CBSE submitted before Supreme Court its evaluation criteria for awarding grades/marks for Class XII exams; Class XII results will be decided on the basis of performance in Class 10 (30% weightage), Class 11 (30% weightage) & Class 12 (40% weightage).

➡️ Jharkhand tops the list in benefitting COVID 19 patients under Ayushman Bharat Scheme. Total 1419 patients have been benefitted.

➡️ Central CRPF security of Mukul Roy has been withdrawn.

➡️ Kerala Government eases curbs from today; complete lockdown will continue on weekends.

➡️ Rupee slumps 33 paise to 73.65 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex drops 245.21 pts to 52,256.77 in opening session; Nifty declines 82.60 pts to 15,684.95.

World News

➡️ Flash floods kill 7 people in Nepal. 3 Indians and 3 Chinese nationals among several missing.

➡️ Shenzhou-12: China launches first astronauts to new space station.

➡️ AstraZeneca’s antibody treatment fails to protect against COVID-19: Study.

➡️ Israeli troops kill Palestinian attack suspect in West Bank Jerusalem.