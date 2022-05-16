18th Century Indian Man Declared Saint By Vatican

Insight Bureau: Devasahayam Pillai, who embraced Christianity in the 18th century, was declared a saint by Pope Francis at the Vatican, becoming the first Indian layman to be canonized.

Devasahayam was recommended for the process of Beautification by the Vatican in 2004, at the request of the Kottar diocese, Tamilnadu Bishops’ council and the conference of catholic Bishops of India.

Pope Francis canonised Blessed Devasahayam Pillai along with nine other Blesseds during a Canonisation Mass in st peter’s Basilica in the Vatican. In 2012, the Vatican recognized his martyrdom after a rigorous process. Devasahayam was chosen for the sainthood after a woman in her seventh month of pregnancy testified to a miracle after praying to him in 2013. The woman said that her foetus had been declared medically dead and that there was no movement. However, she experienced movement after praying to the martyr. The Vatican accepted this and recognized Devasahayam for sainthood.

Saint Devasahayam stood for equality and fought against casteism and communalism. This Canonisation is a great opportunity for the church to stand against the prevailing communal poison.