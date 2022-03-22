Covid Analysis – March 22, 2022

Insight Bureau: India reported 1581 new Covid cases and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours. Odisha reported only 32 new cases. Daily TPR in Odisha has declined to 0.07%.

🔸India reports 1581 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours. Daily TPR – 0.28%. Active Cases – 23,913.

🔸495 new Covid cases & 24 deaths (22 backlogs) reported from Kerala.

🔸Odisha reports 32 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. Samples Tested – 43,419. Daily TPR – 0.07%. Active Cases – 559.

🔸New Covid Cases (Top 3 Districts) – Gajapati (7), Jajpur (6), Sundargarh (5).