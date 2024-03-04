Know The Projects to be Inaugurated by PM Modi in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate various developmental projects worth Rs 19,600 Cr in Odisha during his visit tomorrow.

As per his schedule, the Prime Minister will arrive at Biju Patnaik International Airport at 2.40 PM tomorrow then leave for Chandikhol Helipad in Jajpur district after 5 minutes.

After reaching Chandikhol at 3.15 pm, he is scheduled to lay foundation stones and dedicate various projects to the nation between 3.30 PM and 4 PM.

Below are some of the projects which the PM will flag off) inaugurate/lay foundation stones:

Flagging of PRDP-KDJR via HDS-PRDP line (function at PRDP station). Paradip-Keonjhar via Haridaspur-Paradip line via Kendrapada.

Flagging of PURI-ANVT Express (function at KDJR station)

Foundation stone for wagon depot at Baghuapal (BGPL) function at (BGPL station)

Inauguration of container depot at JJKR: to be arranged by CONCOR

Flagging off of container train from new container depot at JJKR to be arranged by CONCOR.

Dedication to the nation of KUR-BRAG 3rd line.

Dedication to the nation of Banspani-JKPR line.

Meanwhile, the State police along with the location administrator has made all arrangements for Modi’s smooth and successful visit.