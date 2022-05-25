Know Bullion Rates @May 25, 2022

Insight Bureau: Gold prices opened a tad lower while that of silver inched higher in the key spot markets of the country on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. This prices are not included tax.

The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 51,217 per 10 grams, down Rs 75 from Tuesday’s closing price of Rs 51,292, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 61,757 per kg, up Rs 466 from Rs 61,711, the data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs) Gold 999 51,217 51,292 995 51,012 51,087 916 46,915 46,983 750 38,413 38,469 585 29,962 30,006 Silver 999 61,757 61,711 Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for June delivery was trading at Rs 50,987.00 per 10 grams, down Rs 170.00 (0.33 per cent) at 1:08 pm while the silver contract for July delivery was at Rs 61,722.00, down Rs 254.00 (0.41 per cent).