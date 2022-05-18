KL Rahul’s Glorious Feat In IPL

Insight bureau: KL Rahul hit 500 runs in IPL 2022, thus becoming the first Indian batsman to reach 500 runs for the fifth consecutive IPL season with this performance.

The elegant right-handed opener accomplished this feat at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai during the match number 66 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022 between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders.

In IPL 2018, Rahul, who previously played for Punjab Kings, amassed 659 runs. Rahul scored 593 runs in 2019, coming close to breaking the 600-run mark. He scored 670 and 626 runs in IPL 2020 and IPL 2021 respectively.

KL Rahul’s 68* and Quinton De Kock’s unbeaten 140 helped the IPL debutants record a mammoth total of 210 without losing any wickets against KKR. KKR fought back but fell short of the target by just 2 runs.