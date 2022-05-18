Evening News Insight- 18 May, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
India Successfully Test-fires Naval Anti-ship Missile
➡️ Heatwave to return Odisha on May 21; Maximum temperature is expected to rise gradually by 3-4 degree celsius: IMD.
 
➡️ Odisha Cabinet Meeting concludes; over 30 proposals from 11 departments get approval.
 
➡️ Odisha Government sets up fire stations in all 314 blocks.
 
➡️ Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) receives Global Water Leader Award in Spain.
 
➡️ India successfully test-fires maiden indigenously developed Naval Anti-Ship Missile at ITR Chandipur off Odisha coast.
 
➡️ Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal resigns citing “Personal Reasons”.
➡️ 12 workers killed in Gujarat salt factory wall collapse.
 
➡️ AG Perarivalan, one of the convicts in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to walk free after 31 Years; Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday.
 
➡️ Union Min Anurag Thakur announces major sops, unveils poster for 53rd edition of IFFI at Cannes Film Festival.
 
➡️ Women’s World Boxing Championships: Nikhat Zareen storms into final.
 
➡️ Rare disease Monkeypox hits Europe.
 
