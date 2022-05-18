Evening News Insight- 18 May, 2022

Heatwave to return Odisha on May 21; Maximum temperature is expected to rise gradually by 3-4 degree celsius: IMD.

Odisha Cabinet Meeting concludes; over 30 proposals from 11 departments get approval.

Odisha Government sets up fire stations in all 314 blocks.

