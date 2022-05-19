LPG Price Hiked Again, Will Now Cost Rs 1029.50 Per Cylinder

Insight bureau: While the inflation has already shaken up the budget of the common man, the price of Liquified Petroleum Gas has also been increased on Thursday. The cost of domestic cooking gas has been increased by Rs 3.50 effective from today.

With this hike, the price of domestic LPG cylinders has breached the Rs 1000-mark. In Odisha LPG price has surged to 1029.50 per cylinder. Besides, domestic LPG cylinders, the price of commercial cylinder has been increased by Rs 8 as well. After the revision of rates, a 14.2kg LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1003 in Delhi. In Kolkata, the rates have been revised to Rs 1029 per cylinder, and in Chennai a cylinder will cost Rs 1018.5 after the rate hike.

With Rs 8 per cylinder hike, a 19-kg commercial cylinder will be available at Rs 2354 in the National Capital. As for Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, the new rates are Rs 2454, Rs 2306 and Rs 2507 respectively. Before this, the price of the domestic LPG was hiked on May 7 by Rs 50 per cylinder in line with a spike in international energy prices. Meanwhile, the Jet fuel prices on Monday were hiked by a steep 5.3% — the tenth straight increase this year — to an all-time high, in line with a surge in global energy prices. The price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF), the fuel that helps aeroplanes fly, was hiked by ₹6,188.25 per kiloliter, or 5.29%, to ₹1,23,039.71 per kl (₹123 per litre) in the national capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.