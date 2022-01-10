Khordha sees drop in Covid Cases, but remains in Red Zone

Insight Bureau: Daily cases in Odisha are rising sharply for the last one week. Khordha has been in top in the Covid tally followed by Sundargarh.

On the other hand, cases in Khordha have declined in the last 24 hours. 933 cases have found in Khordha so far as compared to 1619 yesterday. However, Khordha still remains in the red zone, as per the information released by Health and Family Welfare Department.

Whereas in a shocking rise, 869 cases are detected from Sundargarh today. The district is placed under red zone along with Khordha.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Odisha registered 4829 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. It is for the first time so far in 2022 that the single-day count breached the 4,800 mark in the State.

386 have recovered today and the active cases recorded at 20,560.