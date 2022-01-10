TNI Morning News Headlines – January 10, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 4829 COVID-19 cases on Monday including 2823 quarantine and 2006 local contact cases, highest single-day tally in 5 months.

➡️ Khordha reported 933 new Covid cases followed by Sundargarh 869, Sambalpur 644, Cuttack 401, Balasore 210, Jharsuguda 189, Mayurbhanj 162, Puri 130 and Balangir 104 in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Odisha reports 448 Covid cases in 0-18 years of age group.

➡️ Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra held a district-wise COVID-19 review meeting with all collectors.

➡️ Covid scare: All religious, social places closed for public in Bhadrak.

India News

➡️ India reports 1,79,723 fresh cases & 146 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active case tally reaches 7,23,619. Daily Positivity rate at 13.29%.

➡️ The death toll climbed to 4,83,463 with 285 fresh fatalities.

➡️ There are 4,033 Omicron cases in India with 27 States reporting the new Covid-19 strain. 1,199 persons recovered so far. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected State with 1216 cases followed by Rajasthan with 529 infections.

➡️ India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 151.94 Cr.

➡️ Parliamentary Standing Committee Meetings cancelled after 400 staffers test Covid positive.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Over 300 Delhi Police personnel test Covid positive.

➡️ Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare has decided to remove the name and photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the COVID-19 certification in the 5 poll-bound States.

➡️ Noted Kannada writer Prof. Chandrashekar Patil, also known as ‘Champa’ passes away.

➡️ Jammu & Kashmir: 2 unidentified terrorists killed at the Hasaanpora area of Kulgam.

➡️ Bharath Subramaniyam becomes India’s 73rd Chess Grandmaster.

➡️ Rupee jumps 18 paise to 74.16 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex surges 470 points to 60,214 in opening trade; Nifty gains 127 points to 17,940.

World News

➡️ Global Covid caseload tops 306.9 Million, deaths exceeds over 5.48 Million.

➡️ Iran to cooperate with India in shipping wheat, medicines to Afghanistan.

➡️ Snowstorm death toll in Pakistan’s Murree goes up to 23.

➡️ 164 people killed, 5,800 detained in week of protests in Kazakhstan.