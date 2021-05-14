TNI Evening News Headlines – May 14, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports single-day spike of 988 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 166 Quarantine cases and 822 local contact cases.

➡️ 9329 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 491674.

➡️ Odisha Government forms 7-member state-level committee for monitoring cases of Black Fungus.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik releases Rs 920 Crore to 42 Lakh Farmers under KALIA scheme.

➡️ Odisha Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro calls for All-Party Meeting on May 17 to discuss about future strategy to keep the pandemic in check.

➡️ Odisha JEE application submission date extended from May 15 to June 15.

➡️ Odisha Govt issues advisory for private labs conducting COVID19 test; asks labs to charge as per rate fixed by Govt, no extra service charge can be collected from people

➡️ Dharmendra Pradhan urges CM Naveen Patnaik to expedite PM Kisan for all registered Farmers in Odisha.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) issues a show-cause to Sunshine Hospital for not adhering to the Government prescribed fee structure for COVID patient treatment.

➡️ BMC launches GPS tracking of ambulances in Bhubaneswar for better COVID management.

➡️ BMC Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh visits various Vaccination Centres of Bhubaneswar to check the arrangements at the centres.

India News

➡️ Karnataka reports 41,779 new COVID19 cases, Tamil Nadu reports 31,892 new COVID 19 cases and Andhra Pradesh reports 22,018 in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Indian Railways has delivered nearly 7,900 MT of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) in nearly 500 tankers to various states across the country.

➡️ Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan annonces monthly pension of Rs 5000 to children until they become self-sufficient, who have lost the sole breadwinner of their family.

➡️ Kerala extends lockdown till May 23.

➡️ Cyclone Tauktae likely to become ‘Very Severe; to hit Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala Coasts in 96 Hours.

➡️ Karnataka High Court refuses to entertain plea against Tejasvi Surya by Youth Congress leader YB Srivatsa.

➡️ Central Government will supply nearly 1 crore 92 lakh of COVID 19 vaccines to States/UTs, free of cost, during the fortnight of 16th-31st May 2021: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

➡️ Price of Russian COVID19 Vaccine SputnikV will cost Rs 995.40 + 5% GST per dose, reveals Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

➡️ Deepak Sapra, Global Head of Custom Pharma Services at Dr Reddy’s Laboratories receives the first jab of Sputnik V.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics: Japan’s entry ban will not affect Indian athletes, assures IOA chief Batra.