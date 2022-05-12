Rajiv Kumar appointed next Chief Election Commissioner of India

Insight Bureau: Former finance secretary and senior most Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has been appointed as the next Chief Election Commissioner of the Election Commission of India (ECI) with effect from the May 15, 2022.

He will assume charge on May 15 and replace Sushil Chandra, who will demit office on May 14, said a notification issued by the Law Ministry.

Rajiv Kumar, a 1984 batch of Jharkhand cadre IAS officer was appointed as Election Commissioner in August 2020.

Kumar has widespread administrative experience in more than 30 years of service.