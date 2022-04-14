KGF Chapter 2 Movie Review: Yash, Sanjay Dutt steal the show

Insight Bureau: After 3.5 years of KGF: Chapter 1, the much-awaited and anticipated sequel, KGF: Chapter 2 has finally hit the big screen on April 14, Thursday.

The period drama is an immersive sequel and has several clap-worthy moments for the audience.

The Prashanth Neel directorial stars Kannada actor Yash as Rocky. Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj are also witnessed playing key roles in the film.

Basically, the story revolves around Rocky, the ruler of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) after killing Garuda. As he plans to extend his empire, his enemies collaborate to take the help of the mighty Adheera (Sanjay Dutt) to end him.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Sanjay Dutt performance as the menacing villain, Adheera, who has an equal weightage as the hero is commendable. Sanjay Dutt’s Adheera, strikes fear with his violent activities and his performance is effective. Talking about Yash, he is totally exuberant as Rocky. It is quite safe to say that Yash has breathed life into the role and looks at ease when he mouths the dialogues. Raveena Tandon as the PM of India also delivers an earnest performance.

Starting from Rocky’s introduction to the climax fight between Yash and Sanjay Dutt, every scene is stylishly shot and grasps us into the world of KGF.

KGF: Chapter 2 has already created massive waves in the cinematic world with its massive theatrical release across the country. With over 10,000 screens worldwide and more than 50,000 shows, the second installment of this massive franchise is all set to roll in the records as one of the most celebrated films of all time. The movie is released in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

WATCH: KGF: Chapter 2 trailer