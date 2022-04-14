Bhubaneswar to host FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup

Insight Bureau: FIFA on Wednesday announced Bhubaneswar, Goa and Navi Mumbai as the host cities for the upcoming U-17 Women’s World Cup.

U-17 Women’s World Cup is set to be played from October 11 to 30 this year. The tournament will be held across three venues, Goa’s Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium and Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium.

FIFA also announced that the draw for the tournament will take place in Zurich on June 24.

Before, the 2020 edition of the tournament was called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, FIFA, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) has confirmed the host cities for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 after undertaking a comprehensive review and consultation process.

As per a media release by the LOC, considering the safety of the players and other participants in the tournament, Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium, Goa’s Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium have been finalized as the three venues for this year.

Apart from the host country, India, six other countries (Brazil, Chile, China PR, Colombia, Japan and New Zealand) have been confirmed so far for the tournament.

16 teams as per now are all set to compete in the tournament.