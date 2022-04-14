Odia New Year & Pana Sankranti

Insight Bureau: Odisha on Thursday celebrated its New Year by observing Maha Vishuva Sankranti, popularly known as ‘Pana’ Sankranti.

Pana Sankranti or Maha Bishuba Sankranti marks the Odia New Year with the introduction of new Panjika, which is an almanac of Hindu religious festivals, timings and predictions for the year. People mark the advent of the New Year by drinking pana, a sweet-sour drink made with bael (wood apple), fruits and sugar.

Devotees also perform special puja on the occasion, which is also celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman.

Special rituals were performed at the Jagannath temple in Puri this year where the astrologers recited the new ‘panjika’ before the trinity — Lord Balabhadra, Lord Jagannath and Goddess Subhadra. The Odia New Year, is marked by the publication of the new ‘panjika’ — an almanac of Hindu religious festivals, timings, and predictions for the new year.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also extended greetings to the people.

In a video message, Patnaik said, “With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, may the New Year be prosperous for all.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the people on the occasion of Odia New Year and Maha Bishuba Sankranti.

In a tweet, the prime minister said that may the spirit of brotherhood in the society be furthered, and may everyone be in best health.

“Greetings on Odia New Year and Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti. May the new year be filled with abundance of happiness. May the spirit of brotherhood in our society be furthered and may everyone be in best health,” he tweeted.