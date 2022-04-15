KGF-2 (Hindi) creates history; collects Rs. 53.95 Cr on Day 1

Insight Bureau: KGF: Chapter 2 has created history by setting record for the biggest first day ever.

Prashant Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon took the box office by storm with an opening record on April 14, Thursday.

As per Movie critic Taran Adarsh’s tweet, KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi version) has successfully collected 53.95 crores at the box office in the Hindi version, which is just mind-blowing.

Yash’s KGF 2 has received a massive opening across south Indian states. The makers on Friday revealed that KGF 2 earned Rs 134.50 crore in India on Thursday, making it already the biggest earner in the history of Kannada cinema.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

KGF: Chapter 2 had its massive theatrical release with over 10,000 screens worldwide and more than 50,000 shows. Across India the movie is released in about 6500 screens and the Hindi version alone is playing on about 4000 screens. The movie is released in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.