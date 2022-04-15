Class 7 Student killed by friends over Mobile Phone Game in Koraput

Insight Bureau: In a shocking incident, a class VII student was murdered by two of his friends following a dispute over mobile phone game at Mastiput village under Koraput Town police limits on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Lulu Bhoi (12) of Mastiput.

As per reports, all the three minor boys were playing a game on mobile near the village school while the deceased was attacked by his friends after he did not allow them to play the game.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

It took a violent turn as the two crushed Lulu’s head with stone, killing him on the spot.

Later to cover up the death, the duo dragged and dumped the body near the river.

The police have detained the two minors and they are being quizzed.