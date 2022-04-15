WhatsApp to launch ‘Communities’ Feature; Details Here

Insight Bureau: WhatsApp will soon rollout Communities, an innovation to manage groups better and have more meaningful conversations. Communities would be like a “directory of groups”, a WhatsApp spokesperson said.

The feature will let anyone “run a community of their own with diverse groups yet having some common linkages”. The spokesperson added that this was “based on feedback that people get lost because of the multiple groups”, he added.

With the feature, the messaging platform aims to make it easy for schools, local clubs, non-profit organizations to bring everyone under one roof and so there’s no communication gap. “We think Communities will make it easier for a school principal to bring all the parents of the school together to share must-read updates and set up groups about specific classes, extracurricular activities, or volunteer needs,” the messaging platform noted in the blog post.

New Group Features:

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Emoji Reactions to Messages

➡️ Group Admins can remove problematic messages from everyone’s chats.

➡️ File sharing limit to be increased to 2 gigabytes.

➡️ One-tap voice calling for up to 32 people.