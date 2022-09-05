Key Lessons to be learnt from Cyrus Mistry Death

TNI Bureau: Former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry’s sudden demise has removed curtains from the high numbers of fatalities that Indian roads witness every year.

Cyrus, who was 54, died on Sunday during a trip between Ahmedabad and Mumbai after the car he was in hit a divider on a bridge. Images circulating on social media showed skid-marks of a Mercedes veering off the road just next to a pothole. Airbags in the rear didn’t inflate.

According to the police, Mistry and co-passenger Jahangir Pandole, who died in the crash, were sitting in the back of a Mercedes car and not wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), there are around 1.5 lakh deaths on India’s roads each year, a third of which occurs on national highways.

According to the data, over the past five years, traffic accidents increased from 4,45,730 in 2017 to 4,03,116 in 2021, while the number of fatalities in these accidents increased from 1,50,093 to 1,55,622 over the same period.

While the number of accidents on national highways in 2017 was 1,30,942, up to 50,859 people lost their lives.

While the number of accidents on National Highways fell to 1,22,204 in 2021, the number of fatalities rose to 53,615.

According to the data, with the exception of the 2020 pandemic year, which saw long lockdown periods, accident and fatality data moved consistently at 4.4 and 1.5 lakh respectively between 2017 and 2021.

In 2020, accident figures fell to around 3.5 lakh while fatalities fell to 1.33 lakh.

Accidents and fatalities on the National Highways also recorded a decrease in 2020 with 1,06,933 accidents accounting for 45,275 fatalities. In all other years of the period, accidents amounted to about 1.28 lakh and deaths to about 50,000.

As the length of National Highways increases each year, starting in 2018, the NCRB also began collecting data on fatalities per 100 km of road. According to this data, the number of fatalities per 100 km of national highways in 2018 was 44. In 2021, the number slightly decreased to 40.

According to the NCRB, year after year, most traffic accidents and fatalities occur on average between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on a given day and during the months of January and December of a given year. Sources said this was largely due to poor visibility during those periods.

The highest number of traffic accidents each year are attributed to careless driving and speeding. Speeding caused 87,000 deaths, accounting for more than half of all deaths, while dangerous and careless driving was cited as the cause of 42,000 deaths in the latest NCRB report.

As in previous years, in 2021 two-wheelers were the most fatalities (44.5%), while buses accounted for 3% of accidental fatalities in 2021.

The largest increase in the number of traffic accidents from 2020 to 2021 was reported in Tamil Nadu (from 46,443 to 57,090), followed by Madhya Pradesh (from 43,360 to 49,493), Uttar Pradesh (from 30,593 to 36,509), Maharashtra (from 24,908). to 30,086) and Kerala (from 27,998 to 33,051).

These figures put the spotlight on the use of seat belts and the apathetic attitude of their use in India.

According to a World Health Organization (WHO) report in June, seat belts can reduce death and serious injuries to passengers in the rear seat of a car by 25 per cent.

In the event of a crash, a rear passenger without a seat belt may be pushed forward with severe force and can cause injury or fatality to the front occupant as well. This phenomenon is clearly demonstrated by the crash test dummies in the video. If not wearing seat belt, a passenger will be prone to hit hard surfaces even toss out of a speeding car if a door opens leading to life regrettable injuries.

Notably, seat belts for rear-seat passengers is compulsory in India.

As per the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), all passengers occupying front-facing seats, whether in the front or rear, are required to wear seat belts.

According to the law, driving without a seat belt can now attract a fine up to Rs 1,000 which was earlier only Rs 100. Along with this, the traffic police can also seize the vehicle or cease the driving licence. However, the penalty may vary from one state to another.

After Cyrus Mistry’s death in a car accident, Anand Mahindra pledged that he would always wear a seat belt, even when he is sitting in the rear seat of a vehicle.