News7 TV Journalist Mahammad Ashlam passes away

Insight Bureau: Despite all efforts, senior journalist and NEWS 7 Odia Kalahandi Reporter Mahammad Ashlam died while undergoing treatment at AMRI hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was 46.

Ashlam suffered a brain stroke last Tuesday. He was shifted to Kalahandi Hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

He underwent surgery yesterday. Odisha-Mo Parivar arranged required blood units for his surgery.

Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar has condoled the demise of Md. Ashlam.

