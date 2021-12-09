TNI Evening News Headlines – December 9, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 91 more COVID positive cases & 94 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 64 local contact cases and 27 quarantine cases.

➡️ 217 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1040620.

➡️ The ‘Regional Vaccine Store, Bhubaneswar’ is now ISO 9001:2015 certified for Routine Immunization & COVID-19 Vaccine Quality Management System.

➡️ Odisha CM inaugurates Global scale Technical Ammonium Nitrate complex by Smartchem Technologies Limited at TATA SEZ, Gopalpur.

➡️ SDJM court again directs Tapaswini & Sumit to stay together in rented house; next hearing on January 17.

➡️ BJP workers ransack police vehicle in Bhubaneswar, cops resort to lathicharge.

➡️ Odisha Weightlifter Jhilli Dalabehera wins Silver in Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship.

India News

➡️ India extends ban on regular international flights till January 31.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Farmers call off protest; to leave Delhi borders on December 11.

➡️ The mortal remains of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madulika Rawat and Defence personnel being kept at Palam airbase.

➡️ Bodies of only CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Brigadier LS Lidder and Lance Naik Vivek Kumar have been identified so far.

➡️ Lok Sabha passes the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

➡️ Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal get married in Rajasthan.

World News

➡️ Indian-American CEO apologises for firing 900 persons on Zoom call.

➡️ Singapore removed from the list of ‘at risk’ countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India.

➡️ Sharjhah cuts working week to 4 Days, it’s a 3-Day Weekend.

➡️ Imran Khan to skip Biden’s democracy summit, PM Modi to speak about democratic commitments.

➡️ Canada joins US, UK & Australia in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics.