TNI Evening News Headlines – December 9, 2021

Key News Headlines of December 9, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Mortal remains of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and others who lost his life in Tamil Nadu chopper crash a day before, have reached Palam airbase from Sulur
Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 91 more COVID positive cases & 94 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 64 local contact cases and 27 quarantine cases.

➡️ 217 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1040620.

➡️ The ‘Regional Vaccine Store, Bhubaneswar’ is now ISO 9001:2015 certified for Routine Immunization & COVID-19 Vaccine Quality Management System.

➡️ Odisha CM inaugurates Global scale Technical Ammonium Nitrate complex by Smartchem Technologies Limited at TATA SEZ, Gopalpur.

➡️ SDJM court again directs Tapaswini & Sumit to stay together in rented house; next hearing on January 17.

➡️ BJP workers ransack police vehicle in Bhubaneswar, cops resort to lathicharge.

➡️ Odisha Weightlifter Jhilli Dalabehera wins Silver in Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship.

India News

➡️ India extends ban on regular international flights till January 31.

➡️ Farmers call off protest; to leave Delhi borders on December 11.

➡️ The mortal remains of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madulika Rawat and Defence personnel being kept at Palam airbase.

➡️ Bodies of only CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Brigadier LS Lidder and Lance Naik Vivek Kumar have been identified so far.

➡️ Lok Sabha passes the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

➡️ Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal get married in Rajasthan.

World News

➡️ Indian-American CEO apologises for firing 900 persons on Zoom call.

➡️ Singapore removed from the list of ‘at risk’ countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India.

➡️ Sharjhah cuts working week to 4 Days, it’s a 3-Day Weekend.

➡️ Imran Khan to skip Biden’s democracy summit, PM Modi to speak about democratic commitments.

➡️ Canada joins US, UK & Australia in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics.

