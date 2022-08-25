Kashmir’s first Multiplex Cinema to open in September after decades

Insight Bureau: The first multiplex cinema in Kashmir is set to open to the public in September after a wait of almost three decades.

The multiplex located in Srinagar has been designed by INOX and will have three auditoriums, each equipped with the latest sound systems and comfortable seating facilities.

The multiplex cinema has a seating capacity of at least 520 people. It has numerous food courts and other entertaining facilities which will be an attraction point for children.

The owners have incorporated the Kashmiri traditional ‘Khatamband’ ceiling.

The work is likely to get completed soon and in September people of Kashmir will be able to watch movies on the big screen after decades.

The news of the launch of the multiplex cinema has given local people a tremendous sense of joy.

In the early 1990s, the theatres in Kashmir were forced to shut down owing to a rise in terrorism and attacks.