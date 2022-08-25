Afternoon News Insight – August 25, 2022

🔹 PM security breach in Punjab: Probe panel holds Ferozepur SSP responsible for lapses.

🔹 Bilkis Bano Case: Supreme Cour t issues notice to Gujarat Government on plea against release of 11 convicts.

🔹 Chambal river flowing above the danger mark in Dholpur.

🔹Flood in Madhya Pradesh due to heavy rainfall; 5 killed in last 24 hours. NDRF Team rescued marooned persons to safer places.

🔹 Samir V Kamat appointed as Secretary, Department of Defence Research & Development and Chairman, Defence Research Development Organisation.

🔹 Election Commission recommends disqualification of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren from State Assembly in mining lease case.

🔹 54 out of 62 AAP MLAs, attended the meet at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence; 7 were out of station, Satyendar Jain is in jail. All MLAs have been contacted and they pledged support to Arvind Kejriwal: Saurabh Bhardwaj.

🔹 Raju Srivastava Gains Consciousness After 15 days. He is still on ventilator.

🔹 Three infiltrators killed along LoC in Kamalkote sector of J-K’s Uri.