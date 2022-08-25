Afternoon News Insight – August 25, 2022

Related Posts
🔹PM security breach in Punjab: Probe panel holds Ferozepur SSP responsible for lapses.
🔹Bilkis Bano Case: Supreme Court issues notice to Gujarat Government on plea against release of 11 convicts.
🔹Chambal river flowing above the danger mark in Dholpur.
🔹Flood in Madhya Pradesh due to heavy rainfall; 5 killed in last 24 hours. NDRF Team rescued marooned persons to safer places.
🔹Samir V Kamat appointed as Secretary, Department of Defence Research & Development and Chairman, Defence Research Development Organisation.
🔹Election Commission recommends disqualification of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren from State Assembly in mining lease case.
🔹54 out of 62 AAP MLAs, attended the meet at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence; 7 were out of station, Satyendar Jain is in jail. All MLAs have been contacted and they pledged support to Arvind Kejriwal: Saurabh Bhardwaj.
🔹Raju Srivastava Gains Consciousness After 15 days. He is still on ventilator.
🔹Three infiltrators killed along LoC in Kamalkote sector of J-K’s Uri.
🔹An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad granted former Pakistan PM Imran Khan protective bail till September 1 in a terror case.
Comments are closed.