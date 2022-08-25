CS, 5T Secy review Developmental Projects in Sambalpur

Insight Bureau: As per the direction of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Chief Secretary S C Mahapatra along with Secretary to CM (5T) V K Pandian and Principal Secretary Hemant Sharma, Skill Development, reviewed various transformational and developmental initiatives in Sambalpur.

T he team visited Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology, Burla(VSSUT) and discussed with students, faculty and staff about transformation of the institute into a centre of excellence. A blueprint will be submitted in 15 days for the same.