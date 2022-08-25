CS, 5T Secy review Developmental Projects in Sambalpur

Insight Bureau: As per the direction of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Chief Secretary S C Mahapatra along with Secretary to CM (5T) V K Pandian and Principal Secretary Hemant Sharma, Skill Development, reviewed various transformational and developmental initiatives in Sambalpur.
The team visited Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology, Burla(VSSUT) and discussed with students, faculty and staff about transformation of the institute into a centre of excellence. A blueprint will be submitted in 15 days for the same.
The team also visited the Integrated Infrastructure Complex and Lady Lewis Girls High School that is being transformed under the 5T High School Transformation Programme.
The 5T Secretary and the senior officials paid a visit to Samaleswari temple and reviewed the development works initiated under the Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economy Initiatives (SAMALEI) scheme.
