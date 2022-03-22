‘Kashmir Files’ “kills” ‘Bachchhan Pandey’ at Box Office

Insight Bureau: ‘The Kashmir Files’ juggernaut continues unabated at the Indian Box Office. Even on the 11th day, the movie earned Rs 12.40 crore, taking the gross to Rs 179.85 crore. And, in the process, it killed the prospects of Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Bachchhan Pandey’.

‘Bachchhan Pandey’ earned just 37.25 crore in the first weekend – Friday Rs 13.25 crore, Saturday Rs 12 crore and Sunday Rs 12 crore. On Monday, it was supposed to add another Rs 3-5 crore to make it Rs 40 crore+.

As compared to it, ‘The Kashmir Files’, which had a ‘not-so-good’ first weekend, collected Rs 70.15 crore, which is incredible. Even on a Monday yesterday, it earned Rs 12.40 crore.