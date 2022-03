Insight Bureau: MC Tod Fod aka Dharmesh Parmar, popular rapper has passed away at the age of 24. The cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

In 2019, Tod Fod and Swadesi, along with other Indian hip-hop artistes, were called on to be a part of Zoya Akhtar’s movie Gully Boy and gained massive popularity.