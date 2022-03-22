Global Covid Surge: South Korea, Germany lead the Pack

South Korea and Germany have reported the most number of cases. 

By Akankhya Mahapatra
Insight Bureau: In the wake of some countries witnessing a sudden surge in Covid 19 cases, WHO has warned to keep the guards up. South Korea and Germany have reported the most number of cases.

South Korea reported a whooping 353,725 number of fresh Covid cases followed by Germany with single-day spike of 182, 939 cases. Vietnam is in third spot with 131,713 cases in a single day.

 

