Global Covid Surge: South Korea, Germany lead the Pack
South Korea and Germany have reported the most number of cases.
Insight Bureau: In the wake of some countries witnessing a sudden surge in Covid 19 cases, WHO has warned to keep the guards up. South Korea and Germany have reported the most number of cases.
South Korea reported a whooping 353,725 number of fresh Covid cases followed by Germany with single-day spike of 182, 939 cases. Vietnam is in third spot with 131,713 cases in a single day.
