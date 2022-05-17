Kannada TV Actress Chethana Raj Dies Aged 21 following Plastic Surgery

The actress reportedly faced slight changes in her health during the evening hours as water started accumulating in her lungs.

Insight bureau: Kannada TV actress Chethana Raj passed away after undergoing a plastic surgery at a private hospital in Bengaluru,  As per the report, The TV star got admitted to the hospital , underwent a ‘fat free’ surgery. The actress reportedly faced slight changes in her health during the evening hours as water started accumulating in her lungs.

According to the sources, the actress didn’t inform her parents about the surgery and went along with her friends to the hospital. However, she developed complications that claimed her life.

 The late actress’ parents are currently claiming that it was the doctor’s negligence that led to the untimely death of their daughter.

A police complaint has been lodged against the hospital committee by the late actress’ parents in the nearby police station. Currently, Chethana’s body is at the hospital. Her body will be shifted to Ramaiah hospital later in the morning hours for post-mortem.

