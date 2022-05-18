Morning News Insight- 18th May, 2022

➡️Srimandir Temple Administrator Row: Odisha Government in BJP and Congress crosshairs for disobeying HC order.

➡️ Lion structure unearthed in Puri could be dating back to Ganga dynasty: ASI

➡️Rs 112.68 per litre for petrol in the capital city of Bhubaneswar today while diesel is available at Rs 102.35 a litre.

➡️ Karti Chidambaram’s close aide arrested held by CBI.

➡️ Govt fixes reservation quantum in promotion of persons with benchmark disabilities at 4%.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Rupee slips 6 paise to 77.50 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex jumps 400 pts, Nifty opens at 16,350 on Wednesday.

➡️ Russia-Ukraine conflict: Cannes Film Festival opens with Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address.

➡️ Fall of Mariupol appears at hand: fighters leave steel plant.

➡️Spanish govt proposes wider abortion rights, menstrual leave.