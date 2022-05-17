IPL Betting Racket busted in Ganjam; 5 Arrested

By Sagar Satapathy
Insight Bureau: The Ganjam Police today busted an IPL racket in Haladiapadar, Konisi near Berhampur with the arrest of 5 people.

At least Rs 4,56,900 cash, 9 Mobile Phone Handsets, One KIA Car (OD-07-AK-4224), 203.96 grams of gold ornaments were seized from them.

The arrested persons were identified as Dipu Nahak, Kitu Rout (36), Ashwini Kumar Patra (31), Prashant Kumar Sahu (38) and Gopinath Maharana (28).

The team led by Gosaninuagaon IIC Smriti Prabha Pradhan raided the Haladiapadar, Konisi area and nabbed the above people.

