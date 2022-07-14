Morning News Insight – July 14, 2022

🔸 Odisha’s single-day COVID tally breaches 800-mark.

🔸 Odisha reports 804 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 71 between 0-18 years age group; Khordha reports 307 and Cuttack 119 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases rise to 4262. 🔸Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the logo of “Odisha Juggernauts”, State Team for ultimate Kho Kho League. 🔸 Odisha to be child labour-free by 2025: Labour & Employees’ State Insurance Minister Srikanta Sahu in the Legislative Assembly.

🔸 BJD MLA Bijay Shankar Das in more trouble as Crime Branch urged to probe ‘sex racket’ slur.

🔸 Sambalpur University authorities cancel Plus 3 third year education (hons) exam following question paper leak.

🔸 India reports 20,139 fresh cases, 16,482 recoveries, and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 1,36,076.

🔸 For the first time, educational institutes, Government, non-government offices and markets will remain open on Independence Day in Uttar Pradesh.

🔸 PM Modi to participate in first virtual Leaders’ Summit of I2U2 (India-Israel-UAE-USA) today.

🔸 Rupee rises 7 paise to 79.74 against US dollar in early trade.

🔸 Speaker of Sri Lanka’s Parliament is yet to receive the Letter of Resignation from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

🔸 Rishi Sunak wins first round in Tory leadership contest; tops first round of voting in UK leadership contest.