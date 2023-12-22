Odisha has 10 Black Tigers: Centre in Rajya Sabha

TNI Bureau: There are ten 10 black tigers in Odisha, said Union Minister of State for Environment Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Thursday.

In response to a question at the Rajya Sabha in Parliament today, Choubey said, “As per the 2022 cycle of the All India Tiger Estimation, 16 individuals were recorded at Similipal Tiger Reserve, out of which 10 were melanistic.”

A Standard Operating Procedure has been issued by the NTCA for active management towards rehabilitation of tigers from source areas at the landscape level, the Minister said adding that based on genetic composition, the Similipal Tiger Reserve has been identified as a distinct genetic cluster for conservation.

Funding assistance is provided under the ongoing Centrally Sponsored Scheme of Integrated Development of Wildlife Habitats (CSS-IDWH) to the Similipal Tiger Reserve for conservation of tigers, raising awareness on tiger & other wildlife conservation, habitat management, protection, eco-development, human resource and infrastructure development, voluntary village relocation, as per sanctioned Annual Plan of Operation of the Tiger Reserve which emanates from a statutory Tiger Conservation Plan.