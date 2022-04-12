Mahanadi Tragedy: Body of 3rd Youth fished out

Insight Bureau: The body of the minor boy who had been swept away along with his two other friends in Mahanadi river at Jobra in Cuttack on Sunday was recovered today.

The deceased has been identified as Md Sadiq. His body was found floating in the river near the Gurudwara.

Meanwhile, locals demanded deployment of lifeguards near the ghat.

As per report, a group of +2 Second Year students had come to Jobra Annicut for taking a bath on Sunday when three youths slipped into the river.

Later, one boy identified as Sahil rescued by the locals but was declared dead by doctors at the SCB Medical College and Hospital. The body of another boy identified as Ayur Khan was fished out of the river on Monday.