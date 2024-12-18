Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on One Nation, One Election: Members and Key Updates

New Delhi: The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, will be scrutinized by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), chaired by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. This committee will review two crucial bills related to simultaneous elections in India.

Members of the JPC (21 Lok Sabha Members and 10 Rajya Sabha Members):

Lok Sabha Members:

P.P. Chaudhary (BJP) Dr. C.M. Ramesh (BJP) Bansuri Swaraj (BJP) Parshottambhai Rupala (BJP) Anurag Singh Thakur (BJP) Vishnu Dayal Ram (BJP) Bhartruhari Mahtab (BJP) Dr. Sambit Patra (BJP) Anil Baluni (BJP) Vishnu Datt Sharma (BJP) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Congress) Manish Tewari (Congress) Sukhdeo Bhagat (Congress) Dharmendra Yadav (Samajwadi Party) Kalyan Banerjee (TMC) T.M. Selvaganapathi (DMK) G.M. Harish Balayogi (TDP) Supriya Sule (NCP) Dr. Shrikant Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) Chandan Chauhan (RLD) Balashowry Vallabhaneni (Jana Sena Party)

Rajya Sabha Members:

10 members will be announced later in a separate communication.



Key Details: