TNI Morning News Headlines – December 19, 2024

➡️Odisha Government forms Special Cells in all departments to address the complaints of MLAs and MPs. The Cells will have designated nodal and dealing officers.
➡️Odia Indian Foreign Service (IFS) Arun Kumar Sahu appointed India’s next ambassador to Bulgaria.
➡️Assistant Collector of Jagatsinghpur Umesh Chandra Lenka suspended for misbehaving with woman employee at the District Collector’s office.
➡️Government of Odisha has created one dedicated Company of Armed Police Constabulary for strengthening of protection measures in Similipal Tiger Reserve, Mayurbhanj.
➡️Mumbai Boat Tragedy: 13 dead after Navy Craft collides with passenger Ferry. Indian Navy is likely to order a probe into the deadly collision.
➡️PM Modi highlights significance of naming Andaman Islands after Military Heroes.
➡️Five terrorists gunned down in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kulgam district.
➡️CBI court grants bail to 3 accused including Chanchal Mukherjee in Bribery case.
➡️A Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) has been constituted to review the proposed ‘One Nation, One Election’ legislation.
➡️Visakhapatnam: Built with over 80% indigenous content, INS Nirdehsak commissioned into Indian Navy in a ceremony presided over by Raksha Rajya Mantri, Sanjay Seth.
➡️Hashtags are no longer relevant and necessary, says Elon Musk; asks to stop using # on X.
➡️Total number of Mpox cases in Kerala have reached two.
➡️Indonesia to launch B40 biodiesel, containing 40% palm oil and 60% diesel in 2025.
➡️Israeli forces continue to attack Gaza, killing at least 16 Palestinians in Yemen.
